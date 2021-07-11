YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English County Championship match, July 11, 03:30 PM IST

YOR vs LAN dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for English County Championship between Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning July 11, 03:30 PM IST

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English County Championship between Yorkshire Vikings and Lancashire Lightning:

Yorkshire Vikings and Lancashire Lightning will square off against each other in the upcoming match of the English County Championship. The match will be played on July 11, Sunday at 03:30 PM IST at the Headingley in Leeds. The outing on Sunday between the two sides isn’t of much importance as both sides have already qualified for the English Test County Championship’s top group.

Yorkshire Vikings are currently atop the standings in Group 3. They have secured victory in five out of nine league matches. Yorkshire’s three league games ended in a draw while they registered a defeat in one match. The county will be entering the contest on Sunday after registering a victory over Northamptonshire Steelbacks by 53 runs.

Lancashire Lightning, on the other hand, are placed a rung below at the second position on Group 3 points table. Thus far in the competition, Lancashire have secured victory in four league matches while their as many games ended in a draw. Their most recent match of the County Championship against Kent ended in a tie.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire Vikings and Lancashire Lightning; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs LAN Telecast

The Yorkshire Vikings vs Lancashire Lightning match will not be broadcasted in India.

YOR vs LAN Live Streaming

The match between YOR vs LAN is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

YOR vs LAN Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, July 11 at the Headingley in Leeds. The game will start at 03:30 PM IST.

YOR vs LAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Adam Lyth

Vice-Captain- Dom Bess

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Alex Davies

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Sam Northeast, Keaton Jennings

All-rounders: Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Luke Wood

Bowlers: Jordan Thompson, Duanne Olivier, Danny Lamb, James Anderson

YOR vs LAN Probable XIs:

Yorkshire Vikings: Adam Lyth, George Hill, Dom Bess, Sam Northeast, Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Harry Duke (WK), Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson (C), Ben Coad, Duanne Olivier

Lancashire Lightning: Keaton Jennings, Alex Davies, Luke Wells, Josh Bohannon, Dane Vilas (WK & C), Steven Croft, Rob Jones, Luke Wood, Danny Lamb, Tom Hartley, James Anderson

