YOR vs LEI Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2021, June 15 11:00 pm IST

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Yorkshire Vikings and Leicestershire Foxes: The Yorkshire Vikings will lock horns with Leicestershire Foxes in a Vitality T20 Blast match on Tuesday at Headingley in Leeds. The Yorkshire Vikings are currently occupying the seventh spot in the North Group points table. The Vikings started their season with a six-wicket victory over Warwickshire before losing to Durham by 20 runs in their second match.

On the other hand, Leicestershire Foxes are winless in this season of the Vitality T20 Blasts. So far, they have played three games and lost all of them. The Foxes are currently placed at the penultimate position in the points table. The Foxes started their season with a two-wicket loss to Durham. After that, they were beaten at the hands of Derbyshire and Lancashire.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Yorkshire Vikings and Leicestershire Foxes; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs LEI Telecast

The match between YOR vs LEI not televised in India.

YOR vs LEI Live Streaming

The match between YOR vs LEI can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

YOR vs LEI Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 15 at the Headingley, Leeds. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

YOR vs LEI captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Arron Lilley

Vice-captain: Adam Lyth

YOR vs LEI Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jonny Bairstow and Josh Inglis

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan and Scott Steel

All-Rounders: David Willey, Arron Lilley and Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Naveen-ul-Haq and Callum Parkinson

YOR vs LEI probable playing XI:

Yorkshire Vikings predicted playing XI: David Willey (C), Adam Lyth, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Lockie Ferguson and Adil Rashid.

Leicestershire Foxes predicted playing XI: Colin Ackermann (C), Scott Steel, Josh Inglis (WK), Arron Lilley, Lewis Hill, Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber, Ben Mike, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq and Gavin Griffiths.

