YOR vs NOR Dream11 Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For English T20 Blast 2021, June 26 11:00 PM IST Saturday

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2021 Match between Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire: In the 75th match of the Vitality T20 Blast, Yorkshire will play host to Northamptonshire in a North Group fixture on Saturday in Leeds.

The Yorkshire are having a terrific run in the ongoing season. They also lead the North Group points table with 11 points. Yorkshire have played eight games this season and they are unbeaten in their last five games. They have lost two games while one match had no result.

Yorkshire’s opponent Northamptonshire, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom of the table. They have won just one game in this season and have lost as many as five fixtures.

Northamptonshire’s only win of the season came against Durham Cricket on Wednesday. Northamptonshire skipper Adam Rossington starred with the bat as they defeated Durham. Rossington smashed 59 runs off 38 balls with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast 2021 match between Yorkshire and Northamptonshire; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs NOR Telecast

The match between YOR vs NOR will not be televised in India

YOR vs NOR Live Streaming

The match between YOR vs NOR can be live-streamed on the FanCode app.

YOR vs NOR Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, June 26 at Headingley, Leeds. The game will start at 11:00 pm (IST).

YOR vs NOR captain, vice-captain

Captain: Joe Root

Vice-Captain: Jordan Thompson

YOR vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ricardo Vascancelos, Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Joe Root

All-Rounders: Jordan Thompson, Wayne Parnell, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Graeme White, Ben Sanderson

YOR vs NOR probable playing XI

Yorkshire predicted playing XI: Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Gary Balance, Dominic Bess, Harry Brook, George Hill, Jordan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Josh Poysden, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson.

Northamptonshire predicted playing XI: Ricardo Vasconcelos, Adam Rossington (c&wk), Mohammad Nabi, Wayne Parnell, Rob Keogh, Charlie Thurston, Saif Zaib, Tom Taylor, Graeme White, Freddie Heldreich and Ben Sanderson

