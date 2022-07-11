YOR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Test County Championship 2022 match, July 11, 03:30 PM IST

YOR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Test County Championship 2022 match between Yorkshire and Surrey: The table-toppers Surrey will be bidding to continue their extraordinary ride in the County Championship Division One points table as they will have a go at Yorkshire on Monday. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough.

With four wins from eight league matches, Surrey have collected 143 points to top the table. Their last County game against Kent ended in a draw as both teams delivered a sensational batting performance. Hashim Amla and Will Jacks will be the players to watch out for on Monday as they smacked a hundred each against Kent.

Speaking of Yorkshire, they are reeling at fifth place with just one victory from seven league matches. The team will hope for a comeback as they endured a two-wicket defeat in their most recent game against Hampshire by two wickets. The batters need to be more consistent to ensure a good ride for Yorkshire in the County Championship.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire and Surrey, here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs SUR Telecast

Yorkshire vs Surrey game will not be telecast in India

YOR vs SUR Live Streaming

The YOR vs SUR fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

YOR vs SUR Match Details

Yorkshire and Surrey will play against each other at the North Marine Road Ground in Scarborough at 03:30 PM IST on July 11, Monday.

YOR vs SUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Jordan Clark

Vice-Captain – Jordan Thompson

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs SUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Foakes

Batters: Ollie Pope, Hashim Amla, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth

All-rounders: Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Steven Patterson, Gus Atkinson, Dominic Drakes.

YOR vs SUR Probable XIs:

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, George Hill, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, William Fraine, Matthew Waite, Harry Duke (wk), Dom Bess, Jordan Thompson, Steven Patterson (c), Dominic Drakes

Surrey: Ryan Patel, Jordan Clark, Rory Burns (c), Ollie Pope, Hashim Amla, Ben Geddes, Jamie Smith, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here