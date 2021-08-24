YOR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, August 24, 11:00 pm IST

FOR DREAM 11: YOR vs SUS dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for English T20 Blast 2021 between Yorkshire vs Sussex August 24, 11:00 pm IST

Yorkshire vs Sussex Dream11

YOR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's English T20 Blast 2021 between Yorkshire and Sussex:

Yorkshire will square off against Sussex in the first quarter-final match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The YOR vs SUS match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on August 24, Tuesday at 11:00 pm IST.

Yorkshire qualified for the second stage of the competition after finishing in fourth place in the North Group points table. Yorkshire secured victory in seven matches out of 14 league games. Yorkshire’s last match in the T20 Blast against Derbyshire was abandoned due to the Covid-19 scare.

Sussex, on the other hand, are third in the South Group points table after participating in 14 league matches. Sussex won six matches and lost three games while their five fixtures didn’t fetch any result. Sussex’s most recent encounter in the T20 Blast saw them outplaying Kent by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire and Sussex; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs SUS Telecast

The Yorkshire vs Sussex match will not be broadcasted in India.

YOR vs SUS Live Streaming

The match between YOR vs SUS is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

YOR vs SUS Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Yorkshire and Sussex at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on August 24, Tuesday at 11:00 pm IST.

YOR vs SUS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Luke Wright

Vice-Captain- Philip Salt

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batsmen: Harry Brook, Luke Wright, Delray Rawlins

All-rounders: David Willey, Jordan Thompson, George Garton

Bowlers: Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Adil Rashid, Adam Lyth

YOR vs SUS Probable XIs:

Yorkshire: David Willey, Dom Bess, Harry Duke, Harry Brook, Gary Ballance, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Matthew Fisher, Adil Rashid

Sussex: Delray Rawlins, David Wiese, Harrison Ward, George Garton, Rashid Khan, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Archie Lenham, Luke Wright, Philip Salt, Ravi Bopara

