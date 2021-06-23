YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s English T20 Blast 2021 match, June 23, 11:00 pm IST

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire Dream11, YOR vs WOR Dream11 Latest Update, YOR vs WOR Dream11 Win, YOR vs WOR Dream11 App, YOR vs WOR Dream11 2021, YOR vs WOR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, YOR vs WOR Dream11 Live Streaming

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English T20 Blast 2021 between Yorkshire and Worcestershire:

From the North Group, Yorkshire will take on Worcestershire in the upcoming match of the 2021 edition of the English T20 Blast. The YOR vs WOR match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds on June 23, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST.

Yorkshire are deemed as the favorites to win the contest against Worcestershire as they have done considerably well in the T20 competition. Yorkshire are sitting at the second position on the North Group points table with four victories and just one loss. Their last match saw them defeating Derbyshire by 39 runs.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, could win just two out of their six league games. They will be desperate to get off the mark to stay relevant in the league. They will be entering the contest against Yorkshire on the back of a defeat against Nottinghamshire by 10 wickets.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire; here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs WOR Telecast

The Yorkshire vs Worcestershire match will not be broadcasted in India.

YOR vs WOR Live Streaming

The match between YOR vs WOR is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website

YOR vs WOR Match Details

The upcoming match of the English T20 Blast 2021 will be played between Yorkshire and Worcestershire at the Headingley in Leeds on June 23, Wednesday at 11:00 pm IST.

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- H Brook

Vice-Captain- R Wessels

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: T Cadmore, B Cox

Batsmen: R Whiteley, R Wessels, H Brook

All-rounders: J Thompson, E Barnard, B D’Oliveira

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, C Morris, B Dwarshius

YOR vs WOR Probable XIs:

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Joe Root (c), Gary Ballance, Harry Brook, Will Fraine, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Waite, Dominic Bess, Matthew Fisher, Lockie Ferguson

Worcestershire: Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Thomas Charles Fell, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Ish Sodhi, Dillon Pennington, Charlie Morris

