YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match, May 25, 11:00 PM IST

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Vitality T20 Blast 2022 match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire: In the curtain-raiser of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Yorkshire will be fighting it out with Worcestershire. The two North Group teams will be playing at the Headingley in Leeds on Wednesday, May 25.

Under the leadership of David Willey, Yorkshire will hope to lift the trophy this season. The team enjoyed a fine performance during the league stage last year. They won seven of 14 league games to qualify for the second round. However, Yorkshire couldn’t go past the quarter-finals as they were handed a defeat by Sussex by five wickets.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, couldn’t make it to the second round. They featured in 14 league matches and ended up winning six games. The team has some big names in the squad this season like Brett D’Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, and Josh Baker.

Ahead of the match between Yorkshire and Worcestershire, here is everything you need to know:

YOR vs WOR Telecast

Yorkshire vs Worcestershire game will not be telecast in India.

YOR vs WOR Live Streaming

The Vitality T20 Blast 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

YOR vs WOR Match Details

YOR vs WOR match will be played at the Headingley in Leeds at 11:00 PM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

YOR vs WOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Brett D’Oliveira

Vice-Captain – Dawid Malan

Suggested Playing XI for YOR vs WOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Cox

Batters: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Brett D’Oliveira, Adam Lyth, J Thompson

Bowlers: Ed Barnard, Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid

YOR vs WOR Probable XIs:

Yorkshire: Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Joe Root, Harry Brook, David Willey (c), Adil Rashid, J Thompson, Haris Rauf, Gary Ballance

Worcestershire: Dillon Pennington, Ed Pollock, Taylor Cornall, Brett D’Oliveira, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Josh Baker, Charlie Morris, Pat Brown, Ben Cox (c & wk), Ed Barnard

