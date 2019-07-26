Yorkshire Leg-spinner Polysden's Season Ends Due to a Skull Fracture

Josh Polysden, a leg-spinner for Yorkshire has been ruled out for the rest of the season, owing to a fractured skull during a training session. Polysden was hit by a stray ball earlier in the week on Monday on the side of the head, and CT scans further revealed internal bleeding along with a fractured skull.
"I feel the injury could've been a lot worse, so I feel lucky to hopefully be able to make a full recovery. I was just throwing at one of the lads and they whacked one straight back at me, in the side of the head," Poysden told reporters on Thursday.
"It was probably my own fault as I wasn't bowling leggies, I was just tossing up offies and it was hit back at me. I didn't feel that bad to start with, after it hit me. As the rest of the afternoon went on I started to feel worse so I went off to hospital. I had a CT scan in hospital and it showed that I fractured my skull and had some internal bleeding in my head that hadn't gone on to my brain.
"I had some slight bruising on my brain and because of this I got moved to the neurology ward at Leeds General Infirmary and had observations for the next 36 hours. There were some concerning moments and when the results of the CT scan came through, if my condition deteriorated any more, there was a possibility of having surgery or a procedure which involved inserting a needle into my brain to check on the bleeding. I recovered well so obviously that was never explored.
"I was discharged from hospital yesterday having passed all the observations. The consultant told me I would suffer concussion symptoms for the next six weeks and that I need to be really careful to avoid a double impact for the next three months until it's fully healed."
The injury will take a minimum of three months to heal, but for Polysden, who spent much of his time before this in Yorkshire’s second team, it is a matter of perspective, knowing that the injury could have been much worse.
"My season is effectively over, which is gutting, especially after a period of not being in the first team," he said. "I was looking forward to this block of T20 and being a big part of it. I'll just turn into a bit of a fan for the rest of the season and I wish Tom and the lads all the best for the rest of the season. It's exciting to see the direction we've gone in for the T20s this season. We play an exciting brand with lots of skill and hopefully, we can have a decent run in the competition.
"Despite these frustrations, I feel like the injury could have been a lot worse, so I do feel lucky to hopefully be able to make a full recovery. It puts cricket into perspective."
