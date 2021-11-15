Yorkshire Racism Row: England Spinner Adil Rashid Backs Azeem Rafiq's Claim Against Michael Vaughan

In a new twist to the Yorkshire County Cricket Club-Azeem Rafiq racism row, England spinner Adil Rashid has confirmed that he had heard former England and Yorkshire captain Michael Vaughan question the number of Asian-origin players in the Yorkshire side during an incident in 2009, according to ESPNCricinfo.

The publication reports that in a statement released to them, Rashid confirmed Azeem Rafiq’s recollections of the incident and pledged to participate in any official investigation aimed at stamping out what he called the “cancer" of Racism.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan, a few days ago, had revealed that his name appeared in the Yorkshire report into Rafiq’s allegations of Racism at the club. However, the former skipper completely denied the charges. In his column for the Telegraph, he wrote that he was ‘gobsmacked’ learning about the allegations in December 2020 when he was asked to appear before an independent panel formed by Yorkshire.

Allegedly, Vaughan, back in 2009 after the inclusion of four players of Asian heritage in the Yorkshire side, had said, “There are too many of you lot; we need to do something about it."

But with Rashid’s admission of the incident, now there are three players of that team who have confirmed that they heard Vaughan making such comments. Former Pakistan seamer Naved-ul-Hasan had earlier backed Rafiq’s claim.

Rashid’s statement in full reads: “Racism is cancer in all walks of life and unfortunately in professional sports too, and is something which of course has to be stamped out.

I wanted to concentrate as much as possible on my cricket and to avoid distractions to the detriment of the team, but I can confirm Azeem Rafiq’s recollection of Michael Vaughan’s comments to a group of us Asian players."

In the past few days, Yorkshire announced the resignation of chief executive Mark Arthur and Michael Vaughan was dropped from BBC’s radio show. YCCC chairman Roger Hutton put down his papers, and the club has suspended first-team coach Andrew Gale.

The England Cricket Board has also banned Yorkshire county from hosting international matches for failing to act on former player Azeem Rafiq’s racial abuse charges.

