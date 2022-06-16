Yorkshire Racism Row: Michael Vaughan and 6 Others Charged by ECB in Azeem Rafiq's Case

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has landed in hot waters after being accused of racist and discriminatory language. Besides him, former cricketers Matthew Hoggard, Gary Ballance and Tim Bresnan are among the 7 individuals charged.

The charges have been pressed after former Yorkshire all-rounder Azeem Rafiq claimed it publicly that he was racially abused during his tenure with the County Cricket Club.

According to The Sun, the cases will be heard by the Cricket Disciplinary Committee (CDC), a body that works separately from the ECB, in September or October, later this year. However, the proceeding is expected to get delayed due to legal wrangling.

It has also been learned that Vaughan and other former players are planning to fight the charges. They will stand a chance to present their sides of the story when cross-examined.

An ECB statement read, “In matters of this nature, our normal practice is not to identify individuals charged at this stage.

It is however standard practice for the CDC disciplinary panel to publish its decisions and written reasons in full following the hearing.”

Pakistan-born former off-spinner Rafiq first raised allegations of racism and bullying in September 2020, related to his two spells at Yorkshire.

It was not until a year later that the club finally released a statement saying the retired player had been the victim of ‘racial harassment and bullying’, upholding seven of his 43 allegations.

“This has been another gruelling but unfortunately necessary process… I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again. My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me,” the 31-year-old had said.

While Vaughan has been “completely and categorically” denying the allegations, Hoggard and Bresnan too have disagreed with the claims made by Rafeeq involving them. However, Balance, the only player still on the staff at Yorkshire, accepted to have said a cuss word but stated that it was banter with his ‘on-time best friend’.

