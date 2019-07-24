Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever

Yorkshire registered the second-highest T20 total ever and in the process thrashed Leicestershire by 54 runs in their Vitality T20 Blast clash on Tuesday.
Yorkshire, who also holds the record for the highest total in T20 cricket when they scored 260-4 against Northants in 2017, posted 255-2, helped by Tom Kohler-Cadmore's unbeaten 96.
Lyth (69), unlike two years ago, played second fiddle to Kohler-Cadmore, who smashed eight sixes and four fours in his 54-ball innings.
The openers put on 116 in 10.1 overs before Kohler-Cadmore added another 121 with West Indian Nicholas Pooran (67) at a brisk pace to propel the Vikings to above 200.
In response, Leicestershire tried their level best and were at the 100 mark in the 12th over, but were never able to catch up with the daunting required run rate. Leicestershire eventually finished their 20 overs with the score at 201 for the loss of four wickets.
The contest saw 31 sixes being hit, which also set a joint domestic record as they equaled Essex and Surrey’s mark that was set in a run-fest over the weekend.
