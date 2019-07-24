starts in
days hours mins

Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever

Cricketnext Staff |July 24, 2019, 12:33 PM IST
Yorkshire Vikings Register Second Highest T20 Total Ever

Yorkshire registered the second-highest T20 total ever and in the process thrashed Leicestershire by 54 runs in their Vitality T20 Blast clash on Tuesday.

Yorkshire, who also holds the record for the highest total in T20 cricket when they scored 260-4 against Northants in 2017, posted 255-2, helped by Tom Kohler-Cadmore's unbeaten 96.

Lyth (69), unlike two years ago, played second fiddle to Kohler-Cadmore, who smashed eight sixes and four fours in his 54-ball innings.

The openers put on 116 in 10.1 overs before Kohler-Cadmore added another 121 with West Indian Nicholas Pooran (67) at a brisk pace to propel the Vikings to above 200.

In response, Leicestershire tried their level best and were at the 100 mark in the 12th over, but were never able to catch up with the daunting required run rate. Leicestershire eventually finished their 20 overs with the score at 201 for the loss of four wickets.

The contest saw 31 sixes being hit, which also set a joint domestic record as they equaled Essex and Surrey’s mark that was set in a run-fest over the weekend.

Leicestershirenatwest t20 blastyorkshire

Related stories

Kulkarni hails Rahul Chahar's Selection in T20 Squad
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 5:38 PM IST

Kulkarni hails Rahul Chahar's Selection in T20 Squad

JP Duminy to Play for Rajshahi Kings in Bangladesh Premier League
Cricketnext Staff | July 21, 2019, 11:44 AM IST

JP Duminy to Play for Rajshahi Kings in Bangladesh Premier League

Singapore & Malaysia Make Winning Starts in ICC World T20 Qualifiers
Cricketnext Staff | July 23, 2019, 10:49 AM IST

Singapore & Malaysia Make Winning Starts in ICC World T20 Qualifiers

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more