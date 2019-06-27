Yorkshire Vikings Sign Nicholas Pooran for T20 Blast

Yorkshire Vikings have signed West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran for this year's T20 Blast competition, it was announced on Thursday (June 27).
Trinidad-born Pooran will play five games as an overseas signing for the Vikings, having surpassed the pre-requisite number of international appearances (15 over the preceding two years) during the West Indies' ongoing World Cup campaign.
"I'm very excited to be joining Yorkshire," Pooran told yorkshireccc.com. "It will be a new and exciting experience for me. I just want to come over to this country and continue the good work I've been doing and learn from the whole experience.
"I'm determined to do my best for Yorkshire and perform as well as I know I can and contribute to some victories," he added.
The 23-year-old made his ODI debut in Bridgetown, Barbados against England in February this year. Pooran, who has played six ODIs since then scoring at 32.60 with a strike rate of 93.67, will return to the West Indies setup in time for their home T20 international series against India, which begins on August 3 in Florida.
The destructive left-hander, who has also played 11 T20Is, top scored in the fledgling T10 competition in the UAE before Christmas, scoring 324 runs in nine matches for champions Northern Warriors, hitting 33 sixes.
