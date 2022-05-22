'You Allowed us to Come into Your Family': David Warner's Heartfelt Message After DC's Exit from IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals (DC) were knocked out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as they lost their last league-stage game to Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets. The Rishabh Pant-led side finished the season in the fifth position with 14 points in their kitty.

A day after losing their last league-stage game, opening batter David Warner took his social media handles and shared a heartfelt post in which he thanked the franchise for supporting him and his family during the tournament.

Warner also mentioned that DC may have failed to make it to the playoffs, for the first time since 2018, the players and the entire support staff put all their efforts into every game. He added that the team can learn from the things that went wrong and try to bounce back next year.

“To everyone involved @delhicapitals, thank you for opening your arms to my family and me. We can not thank you enough for the love and support. You allowed us to come into your family, and we are forever grateful.

“I know we didn’t get the result we wanted, but what I can say is that every individual player, coach, background staff, the digital team, you name it, we gave our all. All we can do is learn and come back stronger,” Warner wrote on Instagram.

“To the fans, thank you as always; I say it all the time; without you all, we don’t get to do what we love. We love to entertain and showcase what we are all about on the field. Until next time, stay safe and take car,” Warner concluded.

David Warner in IPL 2022

The Australian batter returned to the Delhi Capitals after a hiatus of 9 years. He was picked by the franchise in the mega players’ auction at a price of ₹6.25 crore.

Warner emerged as one of the top performers of the side in the tournament. He scored 432 runs from his 12 appearances for the DC. He scored at a magnificent strike rate of 150.52, maintaining an impressive average of 48.00.

