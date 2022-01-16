'You Are a True Leader'-Pakistan Cricketers Congratulate Virat Kohli After Sudden Announcement

The Pakistan cricket community was left shocked by Virat Kohli’s sudden decision to quit Test captaincy. The 33-year-old on Saturday tweeted that he is stepping down from the position of Test captaincy after India lost yet another Test series in South Africa. India went on to lose the series 1-2 where they were beaten in the second and third Test match by a margin of seven wickets each. Just like anybody else, Kohli’s followers in Pakistan, some of them national cricketers, were taken aback by the decision, started reacting on Twitter. Here are some top reactions.

You are the inspiration for many! https://t.co/0xa9mVAoHv— Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) January 15, 2022

That flare of passion with which you led your side was visible in your captaincy. It’s been 7 years of fearless leadership, quality spirit of cricket and a great ambassadorship of the game. Best wishes for the future bro @imVkohli, keep rocking https://t.co/G2BcSTzIRM— Ahmad Shahzad (@iamAhmadshahzad) January 15, 2022

@imVkohli brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 15, 2022

A remarkable journey, career and perseverance which brought us great cricket and entertainment. A brilliant inspiring player of the sport takes a bow. Well done @imVkohli in all your efforts and leading a team with such poise and dignity. Go well ! https://t.co/fLBhjtbNor— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) January 15, 2022

Kohli signed off as India’s most successful captain 40 wins in 68 Tests after being given the reins of the side back in 2014 when MS Dhoni stepped down in the middle of the series against Australia.

Arguably the biggest ambassador of the five-day game, Kohli took India to new heights in his tenure, which saw the team become a force to reckon with in all conditions.

Kohli led India to the top of the world rankings and during his tenure, the team recorded memorable series wins in England and Australia.

He is the fourth most successful captain in history of Test cricket (who have led in at least 20 Tests) in terms of wins behind Greame Smith (53 wins in 109 matches) Steve Waugh (41 wins in 57 games) and Ricky Ponting (48 in 77 games).

(With PTI Inputs)

