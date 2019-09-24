You Are an Inspiration: Rohit Sharma to Greta Thunberg

India opener Rohit Sharma on Tuesday called young climate activist Greta Thunberg inspiring after the Swede slammed the world leaders at the UN Climate Action Summit.
The 16-year-old Thunberg while addressing the UN Summit in New York on Monday, accused world leaders of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.
Sharma took to Twitter to urging world leaders to take some action.
"Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. @GretaThunberg, you're an inspiration. There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now," Sharma tweeted.
Leaving the saving of our planet to our children is utterly unfair. @GretaThunberg, you're an inspiration. There are no excuses now. We owe the future generations a safe planet. The time for change is now.https://t.co/THGynCSLSI— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) September 24, 2019
The Swedish teen has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction.
