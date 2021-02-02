- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
WATCH | You Are Not Here With Us...': Hardik Pandya's Emotional Message for Late Father
Hardik Pandya shared the video with the caption: "You are not here with us and that makes me cry! But seeing you smile like a kid who got his candy makes me smile and remember you with so much joy! Love you my dad."
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 2, 2021, 4:35 PM IST
Cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday remembered his father, who passed away last month and posted an emotional message, along with a video, on Instagram. In the video, Hardik's father, Himanshu Pandya, could be seen inside a car showroom, expressing the desire to buy an orange-coloured vehicle. However, the father of Pandya brothers was in for a pleasant surprise when he was informed the car had already been bought for him. Himanshu stood beside the vehicle, a little shocked in disbelief, with a nervous smile looking at others present there.
Hardik Pandya shared the video with the caption: "You are not here with us and that makes me cry! But seeing you smile like a kid who got his candy makes me smile and remember you with so much joy! Love you my dad."
View this post on Instagram
Reactions poured in, with many consoling Hardik for his loss. Himanshu Pandya breathed his last on January 16 after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving the family and cricket fraternity in shock. An emotional Hardik has been sharing his father's memories on Instagram ever since.
In another video, shared a couple of weeks ago, Hardik's father is seen sharing light moments with his son and the family. He is also seen interacting with Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who thanked him and lauded the two Pandya brothers for making everyone proud.
Hardik had a wonderful run in limited-overs cricket in the recently concluded ODIs and T20s in Australia. In the second T20 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) against Australia, Hardik's blistering 42-run knock off 22 deliveries, led the Indian side to a remarkable six-wicket victory, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The Indian side lost the final game at the same venue, but Hardik was adjudged the man of the series for his batting heroics under tough conditions. That's not it. He once again won hearts after handing the man of the series trophy to the young fast bowler, Thangarasu Natarajan, who made his debut and clinched six wickets, the highest in the series.
With former captain and expert finisher Mahendra Singh Dhoni now retired, Hardik is slowly stepping into his shoes and enjoying the responsibility. Hardik ranks 12th in the world in the ICC rankings for all-rounders. The hard-hitting finisher will next be seen in the home test series against England.
