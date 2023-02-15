'You Become Most Hated..': Nathan Lyon on Getting Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar's Wickets

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon and Virat Kohli have had some memorable battles over the years. Lyon has enjoyed some considerable success against Kohli having gotten the better of the Indian batsman on seven occasions.

Lyon didn’t get Kohli in the first Test during Nagpur, infact it was the debutant Todd Murphy who got Kohli’s wicket while Lyon also failed to leave an impact as he was taken to the cleaners.

In a recent interaction with Star Sports, the Australian spin wizard opened up on the similarities between getting Virat and Sachin Tendulkar’s wickets.

Lyon revealed how a bowler tends to become the ‘most hated’ person in the stadium if they get the wicket of the likes of Kohli or Sachin.

“Coming up against Virat Kohli, it feels like you’ve got the nation against you. If you’ve got a little bit of success and get Virat out or create a chance, you become the most hated cricketer in world cricket quite quickly. I’ve had a little bit of experience on that front bowling to Sachin Tendulkar a number of years ago now," said Lyon.

Having squared off against Sachin in 2013, Lyon still remembers the feeling vividly and despite having an upper hand over Kohli he enjoys the ‘challenge’ posed by Virat.

“Virat probably being one of the best in the world cricket for a long period of time, for him to constantly perform in high level. It’s been a privilege to play against him and compete. I’ve always said that I want to compete against the best in the world and Virat probably has provided me with the best challenge," said the 35-year-old.

Both Lyon and Virat will be hoping to return to their usual best when they take to the field in the second Test at Delhi from February 17-21.

Team India currently have a 1-0 lead over Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 having won the first Test by a comfortable margin of an innings and 132 runs.

