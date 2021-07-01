‘You Can Train Anywhere’: Krunal Pandya Shares Video as he Gears up For Sri Lanka Tour

It’s known to all that the Pandya brothers -Krunal and Hardik — are fitness freaks. No matter where they are, the duo never compromises on their training.

Time and again, they share their workout and practice videos on social media.

On Wednesday, Krunal proved that the popular saying — where there is a will, there is a way — is absolutely correct.

Confused?

The cricketer posted a shared a clip on his Instagram handle which featured him training at what appears to be within the team hotel premises.

He had sent out a message that it’s not compulsory to have a proper training ground and facility to work out. The clip showcases the all-rounder running around and bowling outside the building and within the facility.

Due to the pandemic, training facilities and gymnasiums across the country have been shut.

Through this video, Krunal looks to inspire his followers to not skip their fitness sessions. Along with the post he wrote, “You can train anywhere you put your mind to.”

He had also used the popular Tamil song Enjoy Enjaami by DJ Snake and Dhee in the background.

While many appreciated the cricketer’s fitness and dedication, some were simply impressed with his song selection. Star-cricketers, including Team India captain for Sri Lanka tour Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, and his brother Hardik also approved his post.

The Pandya brothers were selected in the 20-member squad for the limited-overs Sri Lanka tour. Currently, Team India is serving the quarantine period in Colombo before they are permitted for the field practice. India will lock horns with the island nation in the three-match ODI andsame number of T20 internationals.

The Dhawan-led side had also served two-week quarantine in a Mumbai hotel, prior to their departure.

