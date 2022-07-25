'You Cannot Score 130-140 to Win Now': Veda Krishnamurthy Says Women's T20 Cricket Has Transformed Completely

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy reckons that women’s T20 has evolved quite a bit over the years and that one cannot be assured of winning matches by posting middling totals in the region of 130s. She thinks even scores in the regions of 160-170 aren’t regarded as safe anymore.

CWG 2022: Harmanpreet And Co Aim For Glory in Historic Event

While teams like Australia have been at the forefront of this change, Veda says India aren’t too far behind thanks to players like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma who are more than capable of setting the pace inside the Powerplay overs and thus laying base for big totals.

“In T20s, obviously you need good start, Smriti and Shafali are two great proponents of that (providing quick starts),” Veda replied to a News18 query during an interaction organised by Sony Sports Network on Monday.

“It’s crucial. It’s not about who is going to score, everyone has to play attacking cricket (now). You need to put (big) scores on the board. You cannot expect 130-140 will win you matches. The game has transformed in the last few years, Even 160-170 is still not safe. The way people go about the game has changed completely. So you have to put up big scores,” she added.

The ODI Debate: Where Time is at a Premium, the Right Mix of Every Format Makes for a Perfect Dish

Indian’s next assignment is the CWG 2022 where women cricket will make its debut in Birmingham. All the matches will be played at Edgbaston with India taking on the mighty Australians in the opening clash on July 29.

The Harmanrpeet Kaur-led side has been grouped with Australia, Pakistan and Barbados. When asked has the team gotten enough practice to deal with the English conditions, Veda replied, “I think so. They’ve practiced for unpredictability.”

Veda argued that the team has trained in Bengaluru and thus is prepared for anything (weather and other elements).

“They’ve been playing a lot of cricket, regardless of where and against whom. They had world cup, women’s IPL and more. The conditions at max will go down to whether you want an extra pacer or not. They’ve got a lot of people who can perform,” she said.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here