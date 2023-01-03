'You Can't Depend on Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma to Win 2023 ODI World Cup': Kapil Dev

Legendary captain Kapil Dev suggested that India can’t depend on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to win the 2023 ODI World Cup as they need more match-winners to reclaim the glory. The Indian team last won an ICC tournament way back in 2013 and their performance in the 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups has put the Asian Giants under the scanner.

The BCCI will host the 2023 ODI World Cup and the pressure will be on Rohit Sharma to replicate the success of MS Dhoni who led India to a WC triumph in 2011.

1983 WC-winning skipper Dev feels that the team management and the selectors have to make some tough calls as winnings a tournament like WC is not a task for just two-three players and it requires a collective effort to get over the line.

“If you want to win the World Cup, the coach, selectors, and team management will have to make some tough decisions. Personal interests will have to take a back seat and they will need to think about the team," Kapil Dev told ABP News.

Dev suggested that India have a team to win the WC but they have to stop relying on the likes of Kohli and Rohit to get the job done.

“If you think Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and 2-3 players will win us the World Cup then that’s never going to happen. You should believe in your team. Do we have such a team? Definitely. Do we have certain match winners? Yes, of course! We have players who can win the World Cup," the World Cup-winning captain further added.

India were eliminated from the semifinal stage of 2019 World Cup due to over-reliance on their top order as the middle order got completely exposed against New Zealand in the knockout stage.

The legendary all-rounder suggested that it’s time for youngsters to step up and take responsibility.

“There are always a couple of players who turn out to be the pillars of your side. The team revolves around them but we need to break that and build at least 5-6 players like that. That’s why I say, you can’t depend on Virat and Rohit. You need players who fulfil each of their responsibilities. The youngsters will need to come forward and say ‘it is our time’," Dev concluded his point.

