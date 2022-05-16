You Can't Really Think Much in T20s, Just go Out And Express: Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson doesn’t believe in thinking too much when it comes to batting in T20 cricket and feels keeping a simple approach without over analyzing works well for his team. RR have strengthened their playoffs hopes with an impressive win over Lucknow Super Giants as they replaced their opponents at the second spot in the IPL 2022 points table on Sunday.

Several RR batters got the start but none converted it into a big total. However, they still managed to post a challenging 178/6 and more importantly when Jos Buttler (7) was out cheaply.

“Each and everyone (batter) went out there and showed some intent despite playing a batter short. You can’t really think much in this format, you just go out and express," Samson said at the post-match presentation.

RR thus bounced back after an eight-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. They were criticised for using Ravichandran Ashwin at no 3 when better options were available even though he scored 50 off 38.

Samson has defended the move. “We have been taking some good decisions…You keep on losing here and there. We want to go out there and express ourselves as a batting unit. Decisions are judged by results. Ashwin did well last game as well," he said.

RR were brilliant in the field taking some excellent catches including one from James Neesham - a low catch to dismiss LSG opener Quinton de Kock in the Powerplay and Samson was happy with that.

“Neesham brought some amazing energy on to the field," Samson said.

RR have all but sealed their passage and will next face Chennai Super Kings in their final league match on Friday after a gap of four days.

Trent Boult was chosen player-of-the-match for scoring an unbeaten 17 and then taking two crucial wickets in the Powerplay. Boult’s contribution with the bat proved invaluable as RR eventually won by 24 runs.

“Some days better than others. Nice to get wickets at the top. The boys did talk about some intensity as this was a crucial game for us. I am surprised that I am talking about my batting in a press conference," Boult said at the post-match presentation.

