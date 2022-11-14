'You Didn’t Take Brave Decisions': Mohammad Amir Says Babar Azam Not Trusting Nawaz Cost Pakistan the Big Final

Pakistan suffered a massive heartbreak on Sunday as failed to cross the finish line in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Jos Buttler’s England showcased a remarkable performance to outclass Babar Azam’s men to clinch their 2nd world title in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan made a dramatic entry into the finals of the showpiece event. They kept their hopes alive even when the experts wrote them off. But they failed to carry the momentum in the finals and succumbed to pressure created by the English bowling attack. Pakistan could muster only 137 runs after being asked to bat first. In reply, Ben Stokes smashed an unbeaten fifty to take England through.

ALSO READ | ‘Aisi Cheezein Nahi Honi Chahiye Jisse Nafrat Faile’: Afridi Schools Shami Over ‘Karma’ Tweet for Akhtar

The defeat has now left the Pakistan cricket fraternity divided in opinions. Out-of-favour pacer Mohammad Amir criticized Babar Azam for not trusting Mohammad Nawaz’s bowling throughout the final face-off.

Speaking with 24 News HD, Amir highlighted Babar’s words from the dressing room video shared by PCB after Pakistan’s loss to India in the campaign opener. The skipper had called Nawaz his ‘match-winner’ but in a crucial final, didn’t use him as a bowler in a crunch situation.

“Our bowling has been the best in this tournament, no one could attack us. But yes, I can’t understand Nawaz’s case. Pehle match ke baad dressing room me video ban rahi hai ki tujhe fikar nahi karni, tu mera match-winner hai. Uske baad poore tournament laga hi nahi vo batsman khel raha hai ya bowler khel raha hai. (After the match against India, there was video made in the dressing room where Babar called Nawaz a match-winner. But after that, it was hard to judge whether he played as a batter or a bowler),” Amir said on 24 News HD.

“Ya toh aapko apne players pe trust nahi hai, ye sirf kehne ki hi baat hai (It simply shows that you don’t trust your player). If you’re saying something, you should act on it. Nawaz bowls the first over in PSL. He has won matches on his own. He could’ve done something today. I couldn’t understand the decision,” he added.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup 2022 Recap: England Undisputed White-ball Kings And More Sporting Pitches Please

Amir further opined that Nawaz could’ve created a difference in the final but Babar wasn’t brave enough to get him to bowl.

“Harry Brook was struggling against Shadab. Nawaz could’ve done something there. But then again, they will say that I criticise a lot. The captain should be brave. You didn’t take brave decisions, and when you lose, these things are visible,” Amir concluded.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here