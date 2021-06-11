'You Don't Need to Cover the Pitch in England, Need to Cover the Clouds' - R Ashwin

Conditions are king while playing Test cricket in England, said India offspinner R Ashwin as he summed up the experience of playing in the country. Ashwin said it’s not enough if one looks at the pitch; overhead conditions too play a massive role.

“When you talk about England conditions, there is a standard line - conditions are king. I sometimes in a very funny note say this, you don’t need to cover the ground or the pitch in England, you need to cover the clouds," Ashwin said in a video posted by bcci.tv.

“There are two aspects to playing cricket here, one is looking down at the pitch and the other is looking upwards. Also the condition of the ball, situation of the game. One aspect that really stands out in playing Test cricket in England is the understanding of Test cricket that crowds bring here."

Ashwin was talking ahead of the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand, which starts in Southampton on June 18. Ashwin expected the Kiwis to have an advantage as they are currently playing a two-Test series against England.

“I expect a very-well planned and a well-knit New Zealand team to come at us and obviously, having played two Tests in England they will definitely come in with an advantage so we have to adapt quicker."

Ashwin said playing at neutral venues could give Test cricket a whole new dimension.

“It has to be the most exciting part of playing Test cricket, in all these years it’s (ICC WTC Final) never happened, we have never played a team on a neutral venue but I think going forward, the World Test Championship could add context to two teams playing away from their home, bringing the ebbs and flows of the game," Ashwin said.

“Test cricket is the ultimate form of the sport that we have, it is also the greatest test of a cricketer’s ability, mental space and everything else. For a long time cricketer’s wanted this sort of a space, some context to Test cricket. I am looking forward to the final actually."

He also spoke about the historic Test series between India and Australia down under, which the visitors won 2-1.

“The ups and downs we faced at the Border Gavaskar Trophy was amazing, the way we finished at the Gabba was even more amazing."

