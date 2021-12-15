'You Don't Treat a Player Like This': 'Humiliated' Akmal Pulls Out of PSL; Namibia Skipper Ready Play ‘For Free’

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has pulled out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)2022 after being drafted in the lowest category of players by his former team Peshawar Zalmi. The 39-year-old stumper was demoted to the Gold category from Diamond by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) before the draw. And, when it started, he was the last pick of Peshawar Zalmi from the silver category. Reacting to the news, Akmal said that he would not participate in the tournament as his demotion to the Silver category is a “humiliation."

“If it has to end like this, so be it, but I am not going to play with such humiliation. This is an embarrassment. You don’t treat a player like this. With all the runs I have scored in the league, I deserve better,” Akmal was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Namibian skipper Gerhard Erasmus was quick to take a dig at the Pakistan star by saying that he would love to play in PSL for free. “Pick me, I’ll be there for free", Erasmus wrote in the comment section of the post.

Erasmus’s comment was a big hit among the followers of the game. Replying to Erasmus’s comment, a few fans were quick to point out that Zalmi need a wicket-keeper batter, not an all-rounder. Hence, they cannot pick the Namibian in place of Akmal.

Another reply that grabbed everyone’s attention came from Netherlands cricketer Maxwell O’Dowd, who also expressed his desire to play in Pakistan’s domestic T20 league next year.

“Up for a swap? I’ll gladly play," O’Dowd wrote on the microblogging site.

On Monday Akmal in an interview with ESPNcricinfo said that he will not play in PSL 2020 as his demotion is an “embarrassment.”

Akmal is PSL’s second-highest run-getter and most capped player of the tournament overall with 1820 runs in his kitty from 69 games. Pakistan skipper

Babar Azam is the highest run-getter in PSL. He has amassed 2070 runs from 58 games.

