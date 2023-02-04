'You Forget How Good Our Fast Bowlers Have Been': Pat Cummins Fires Warning Shot Amidst Talk About Turning Tracks

Australia are still pondering over their bowling attack ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that starts from February 9 and they are yet to lock in a combination. Captain Pat Cummins, in his first media interaction upon arrival in India, revealed that the team is going out with an open mind and will only zero in on the attack once they have taken a look at the pitch at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

While Cummins and Co wonder about the nature of the pitch for the series opener, there’s been plenty of talk around how spinners will play the dominant role. Everything seems to be circling around the tweakers considering how historically they’ve decided the final outcome.

Australia are prepared for that having packed their squad with plenty of spinners including the vastly experienced Nathan Lyon who will have the likes of Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Agar among others for company.

Cummins feels his team has quite a varied attack.

“We’ve got plenty of options here (with) finger spin, wrist spin, left arm (pace) when (Mitchell) Starcy comes back," Cummins told reporters. “We’ll obviously pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets. But how we split that up, we’re not 100 per cent sure yet."

The 29-year-old says playing two specialist spinners in the eleven isn’t a given and will be dictated by the conditions.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a given. Obviously it’s very conditions dependent. Particularly in the first test, once we get to Nagpur we will see that," he said.

“The good thing is someone like Agar was in our last team, Swepson played the last two overseas tour, so a bit of experience. Murphy played in the last tour. We feel that we got a lot of support in that department for Lyon."

“Travis Head also bowls really good offspin. We have to balance things. We have got a plenty of variety there to choose from. We have not locked in any bowling line-up so far," he added.

Cummins though adds that people are forgetting Australia’s world-class pace attack which has performed in different conditions.

“I think sometimes, talking about a couple of spinners, you forget how good a lot of our fast bowlers have been in all conditions. Even some of the SCG wickets, there haven’t been a lot in them for quick bowlers, but the quick bowlers have found a way," he said.

