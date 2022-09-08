‘You Have Already Rested Enough’ - Gautam Gambhir Speaks his Mind on Rohit Sharma Skipping Afghanistan Game

Former India international Gautam Gambhir did not like India’s move to rest skipper Rohit Sharma for the inconsequential game against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday and while commentation on the game for the host broadcasters, Gambhir was very blunt in his views saying Rohit has had enough rest.

India are playing Afghanistan aiming to finish their Aisa Cup campaign on high after they were knocked out of the tournament with a close loss to Sri Lanka on Tuesday. They had earlier lost to Pakistan in their opening Super4 game.

Live Score India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup Updates

For the Afghanistan game, India made three changes to their playing XI with Rohit, Yuzvendra Chahal and Hardik Pandya sitting out with Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel and Dinesh Karthik being drafted in their place. India were put in to bat with stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Virat Kohli opening the batting.

Speaking about the changes on air during commentary, former New Zealand international Scott Styris asked Gambhir about the decision to rest Sharma and Gambhir said, “You cannot be resting, you have already rested enough – In my opinion Rohit Sharma should be playing every game from here on looking at the T20 World Cup.”

Rohit and the Indian team have been under pressure with many including former cricketers and experts calling team India’s decision to experiment with their playing XI throughout the Asia Cup – which has yielded only two wins in four games so far – a failure. Even though Rohit himself and coach Rahul Dravid have repeatedly said in media briefings that they are experimenting to find their best XI, India’s chopping and change of personnel have left experts and fans confused alike.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Add to that the poor form of Indian bowlers and KL Rahul up top have mounted more pressure on India. Sharma had skipped India’s tour to Zimbabwe prior to the Asia Cup and was also not part of the West Indies ODI leg as well.

After the Asia Cup India will be hosting South Africa and Australia for two T20I series before they travel to Australia for the T20 World Cup. India are scheduled to play reigning champions Australia and New Zealand in their ICC T20 World Cup warm-up games on October 17 and October 19 respectively.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here