'You Have to Bring Kulcha Back; They Have Been Brilliant Together'-Harbhajan Singh

Together, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are fondly called ‘KulCha’ in the Indian cricket circle. Both are good friends and have had a similar fate recently as they lost their respective places in the Indian white-ball team. But now ‘KulCha’ are back in form in IPL 2022. They are the two most successful bowlers in the event. Friends off the field, Yadav and Chahal are in a tight fight for the Purple Cap, currently being held by Chahal, who has 19 wickets from eight matches. Both started their journey together against South Africa and shone with the ball. Now, the question is will these two again be playing together in that blue jersey? Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh weighed in.

“I don’t know why they (selectors) broke that partnership which was doing well for India. I certainly believe that you have to bring ‘Kulcha’ back, Kuldeep and Yuzvendra, I think they have been brilliant for team India. When they played together, they took wickets in the middle overs, whether it was T20s, ODIs or any format, they played together, they were very successful. It will be great to see them bowling in Australia, where the grounds are big and they both are quality bowlers. Their mentality is always to take wickets," Singh said at the launch event of Dream Set Go, also attended by former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman.

Recently, Kuldeep Yadav had revealed that Chahal stood by him in troubled times and said that he is like an elder brother. “He has encouraged me a lot. He has been like a big brother and stood by me during my bad times. In my heart, I want him to go and win the Purple Cap because he has been bowling exceptionally over the past four years," said Yadav.

“When you fail in life, you get to know where you went wrong. When you manage to figure that out, it makes you mentally strong and you are no longer afraid of failure." Yadav had said.

