IPL 2022 Auction: 'Delhi Need 7 Players for More Balance' But 'You Have to Prepare for the Worst' Says Delhi Capitals' Pravin Amre

It is just days left for the IPL 2022 Mega Auction and all the ten franchise are in the last lap of preparation for the gala. Delhi Capitals, who finished as the table toppers but failed to qualify for the finals after losing to Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to rebuild their squad around their four retained players -Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje. With two new teams in the mix, the competition is going to more difficult. Their assistant coach Pravin Amre has said that franchises will have to be well-prepared for it, just like they do for high-intensity matches.

“This mega auction is always a big challenge, especially when two new teams are there. We know that there will be a lot of competition, we know that some franchises will be having more money, and that’s when all the expertise and all the auction experience will count," Amre was quoted as saying by Delhi Captials in a release on Thursday.

Meanwhile, speaking about the auction dynamics, Amre said, “The dynamics are as such that you can’t predict, and that’s the beauty of it. You have to prepare for the worst, and that’s the important thing."

Delhi Capitals Need Seven Players from IPL Auction for More Balance

The former Mumbai player said, Delhi Capitals will look to pick cricketers who can add more balance to the squad in the auction on February 12 and 13.

“As I said, as coaches, we always want a balanced team, we want that core. The best thing we have done is that we have kept four key players in our squad, we’ve got a top-order batsman, we’ve got a wicketkeeper-batsman, we have got an all-rounder, and a quick bowler, so we have done the basics right. Now, we want to get seven players, who can give us more balance basically, that’s our important goal, and that’s the challenge, to be honest."

Delhi Capitals heads into the auction with the lowest prize purse of ₹47.5 crore.

As the DC think-tank carries out its preparations in full swing, mock auctions were important to be better prepared for the real auction, felt Amre. “It is done to understand the psyche of other owners, what they will go for, what they are missing, and ultimately it comes down to what we want. To be honest, what we want and how we are going to get it, is the whole purpose of doing mock auctions,” he said.

