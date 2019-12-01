Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

589/3 (127.0)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

302 (94.4)

Pakistan trail by 248 runs
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand

375 (129.1)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England*

269/5 (99.4)

England trail by 106 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

You Have to Take Responsibility – Manish Pandey After Captain’s Performance Against TN

On the wrong end of the result on the day, the experienced Dinesh Karthik said that he and the team would look to carry forward the white-ball form to the Ranji trophy.

Cricketnext Staff |December 1, 2019, 11:26 PM IST
You Have to Take Responsibility – Manish Pandey After Captain’s Performance Against TN

The day after the Syed Mushtaq Ali final in Surat, Karnataka captain Manish Pandey will be getting married and on the eve of an auspicious occasion he impressed upon the need to take responsibility as the senior man, and eventually left the ground a happy leader.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu played out a nail biting final before Pandey’s side retained the trophy by the smallest of margins – 1 run.

"We had won it last year, but victory was sweeter this time. The way the boys played whole tournament was unbelievable. I can't thank anyone individually, everyone put in so much effort," Pandey said in the post match presentation.

“Hopefully there is more to come.”

The Karnataka captain was instrumental in his side’s batting performance as they posted 180/5 in their overs with Pandey himself remaining unbeaten on 60, after the likes of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal failed to get going ahead of him.

Pandey was ever present in the field as well, as he helped his side fight back with the important dismissals of Vijay Shankar and the catch of Baba Aparajith, who seemed set to take the game away.

“When everybody tells me that I am the best fielder in the team, you have to take the responsibility. I have taken it upon me to field there (long-on) and all the practice comes helpful in a situation like this and that run-out probably changed the game.”

On the wrong end of the result on the day, the experienced Dinesh Karthik said that he and the team would look to carry forward the white-ball form to the Ranji trophy.

"Disappointed, but very proud of the boys today. They showed what they were capable of in the tournament. At the start of the year, if you told me we'd be in two white-ball finals, I'd have taken it. We need to take this confidence into the Ranji Trophy," Karthik explained.

dinesh karthikManish PandeySyed Mushtaq Ali

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more