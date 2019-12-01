The day after the Syed Mushtaq Ali final in Surat, Karnataka captain Manish Pandey will be getting married and on the eve of an auspicious occasion he impressed upon the need to take responsibility as the senior man, and eventually left the ground a happy leader.
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu played out a nail biting final before Pandey’s side retained the trophy by the smallest of margins – 1 run.
"We had won it last year, but victory was sweeter this time. The way the boys played whole tournament was unbelievable. I can't thank anyone individually, everyone put in so much effort," Pandey said in the post match presentation.
“Hopefully there is more to come.”
The Karnataka captain was instrumental in his side’s batting performance as they posted 180/5 in their overs with Pandey himself remaining unbeaten on 60, after the likes of KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal and Mayank Agarwal failed to get going ahead of him.
Pandey was ever present in the field as well, as he helped his side fight back with the important dismissals of Vijay Shankar and the catch of Baba Aparajith, who seemed set to take the game away.
“When everybody tells me that I am the best fielder in the team, you have to take the responsibility. I have taken it upon me to field there (long-on) and all the practice comes helpful in a situation like this and that run-out probably changed the game.”
On the wrong end of the result on the day, the experienced Dinesh Karthik said that he and the team would look to carry forward the white-ball form to the Ranji trophy.
"Disappointed, but very proud of the boys today. They showed what they were capable of in the tournament. At the start of the year, if you told me we'd be in two white-ball finals, I'd have taken it. We need to take this confidence into the Ranji Trophy," Karthik explained.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
You Have to Take Responsibility – Manish Pandey After Captain’s Performance Against TN
On the wrong end of the result on the day, the experienced Dinesh Karthik said that he and the team would look to carry forward the white-ball form to the Ranji trophy.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings