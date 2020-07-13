Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'You Knew If You Poked Dada, You Were Going to Get Something Back Always': Graeme Smith on Sourav Ganguly

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has lauded the efforts of Sourav Ganguly for taking Team India to greater heights in the 2000s. He said that, his quality of giving it back to the opposition, stood out for him.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has lauded the efforts of Sourav Ganguly for taking Team India to greater heights in the 2000s. He said that, his quality of giving it back to the opposition, stood out for him.


“You knew if you poked Dada, you were going to get something back always,” Smith said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports. “I have spent a fair amount of time with Dada now. Particularly in administration now, we are having a number of conversations over the telephone. He is always calm and approachable, always interested in a good conversation.”


Smith went on to talk about Ganguly's 2002 Natwest series celebration from the balcony.


“I think all of us remember that celebration, it was a beautiful sight seeing Dada. More than anything besides the humour of it all, it was the passion that he showed in celebration,” Smith said.


“It showed how much India winning meant to him and to overcome the challenge of winning the NatWest Trophy in England, to win away from home, driving Indian cricket forward. I think that shot epitomises everything we have discussed today. But I do have a chuckle every time I see it now. Also, Dada was running short on the hair side on those days, so it is a very humorous shot. But from a passion perspective, that speaks volumes about Dada.”


Smith also mentioned that Sourav and him did have a few heated up moments on the park, but the latter did not ever make him wait for toss, the treatment he meted out to Steve Waugh. “No, he didn’t,” responded Smith when asked if Ganguly ever made his wait at the toss. “We had one or two moments when we were at each other a little bit. I was quite feisty in my youth as a captain and certainly we know that Dada never backed away.”

