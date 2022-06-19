You Look at The Form And Not Reputations: Gavaskar Disagrees With Gambhir's Opinion on Karthik's Place in T20 WC Squad

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has shown his disagreement with former India opener Gautam Gambhir who feels Dinesh Karthik is not a certainty in India’s T20 World Cup squad. The veteran glovesman made his comeback to India’s T20I side in the ongoing series against South Africa and has performed well at the role of finisher as he also slammed a half-century batting lower down the order.

Ahead of the Rajkot T20I Gambhir made a bold statement on Karthik’s chances in India’s squad for T20 World Cup as he said, “If he doesn’t have a place in the playing XI, there’s no point giving him a place in the squad.” However, Gavaskar came in support of the 37-year-old as he took a dig at his critics and said picking players on the basis of form is more important than their reputation.

“I know people are talking about how can you include him in the team when he’s not going to play. How do you see he’s not going to be able to play? He could be the guy you want. You look at the form and not reputations, names and then you pick the guy,” Gavaskar said in the post-match show on Star Sports on Friday.

Karthik, on Friday, slammed his maiden T20I half-century as it helped India level the five-match series 2-2. He became the older player to hit a fifty in T20Is for India, the record earlier belonged to former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Gavaskar hailed Karthik’s character when Team India was in a difficult situation losing four wickets and he played a sensational knock to recover them from that stage and helped post a challenging total in front of the Proteas.

“He (Dinesh Karthik) doesn’t get too many opportunities, bats at No. 6 and 7. You can’t expect him to get 50 regularly. He’ll get you a good 40 in 20 deliveries and that’s what he has been doing consistently. He the exactly the same thing again and that is the reason why he’s very much in contention for a place in the World Cup squad. The way he got runs today, India were down and out. It showed great character, showed great determination, and showed great sense of purpose. He’s desperate to play for India again. I think that might be his swansong. I know there’s a 50-overs World Cup next year and he might want to be available for that as well. But whatever it is, don’t look at the man’s age, look at the performances,” he said.

