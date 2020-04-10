You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar
Flintoff recalled an episode from a 2005 Test match against Pakistan wherein Akhtar kept calling Flintoff fat and the burly all-rounder gave it back to the speedster, but the end result wasn't too sweet for the Englishman.
You Look Like Tarzan, But Bowl Like Jane: Andrew Flintoff To Shoaib Akhtar
Flintoff recalled an episode from a 2005 Test match against Pakistan wherein Akhtar kept calling Flintoff fat and the burly all-rounder gave it back to the speedster, but the end result wasn't too sweet for the Englishman.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings