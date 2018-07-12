You Made Us Proud, England's Cricketers Laud Football Colleagues After World Cup Heartbreak

The "Football’s coming home" chants gathered steam after Kieran Trippier gave Gareth Southgate’s side the lead with a brilliant freekick in the first-half. But Ivan Perisic’s equaliser in the second half, followed by Mario Mandzukic’s winner in extra time sent the Three Lions crashing out.
It wasn’t just the football players on the field that were left heartbroken. Former and current England cricketers also expressed their disappointment of the result.
England opener Jason Roy took to Twitter and wrote,"Did us proud @England. You brought the nation together like I’ve never seen before. Incredible effort and I’m sure everyone is as proud as I am #WorldCupRussia ⚽️
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan wasn't too far behind in expressing his disappointment at the loss. He said, "Sport should not make you feel this Sad ... But it always does !!!
Other English players like Matt Prior, Alex Hartley, Alec Stewart and Matthew Hoggard showed their support for the Three Lions despite the loss.
The focus of English fans will now shift to cricket as Eoin Morgan and his side take on India in a three-match ODI series, which starts from Thursday (July 12).