Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

You Made Us Proud, England's Cricketers Laud Football Colleagues After World Cup Heartbreak

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 12, 2018, 2:00 PM IST
You Made Us Proud, England's Cricketers Laud Football Colleagues After World Cup Heartbreak

FIFA.com

England football team’s dream run in the FIFA World Cup 2018 came to an end when they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Croatia in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The "Football’s coming home" chants gathered steam after Kieran Trippier gave Gareth Southgate’s side the lead with a brilliant freekick in the first-half. But Ivan Perisic’s equaliser in the second half, followed by Mario Mandzukic’s winner in extra time sent the Three Lions crashing out.

It wasn’t just the football players on the field that were left heartbroken. Former and current England cricketers also expressed their disappointment of the result.

England opener Jason Roy took to Twitter and wrote,"Did us proud @England. You brought the nation together like I’ve never seen before. Incredible effort and I’m sure everyone is as proud as I am #WorldCupRussia ⚽️


Former England skipper Michael Vaughan wasn't too far behind in expressing his disappointment at the loss. He said, "Sport should not make you feel this Sad ... But it always does !!!




Other English players like Matt Prior, Alex Hartley, Alec Stewart and Matthew Hoggard showed their support for the Three Lions despite the loss.



















The focus of English fans will now shift to cricket as Eoin Morgan and his side take on India in a three-match ODI series, which starts from Thursday (July 12).

Also Watch

croatia vs englandengland vs croatiaFIFA World Cup 2018Gareth Southgatematt priormichael vaughanOff The Field
First Published: July 12, 2018, 12:44 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Blogs

More

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
FULL Ranking