'You Need to be an Aggressive Captain': Gautam Gambhir's Key Piece of Advice for KL Rahul

Virat Kohli’s absence in the Johannesburg Test was one of the biggest talking points. The Indian skipper had an upper back spasm that ruled him out of the game and in his absence, KL Rahul stepped into the leader’s shoes. But a sudden change in leadership didn’t work for the visitors well as they lost the match by 7 wickets and South Africa levelled the series 1-1.

The selectors have made it clear that they are grooming KL Rahul as the future Indian captain. Former India opener Gautam Gambhir also feels that the Karnataka batsman should get such opportunities more often.

Speaking with Star Sports, Gambhir was of the opinion that Rahul should be more aggressive as a captain - not by his attitude, but with his on-field decisions.

“The more time he spends, the better he will learn, but the faster he learns the better it is. This is not like ODI or T20I captaincy, which is far easier because you don’t have to focus much on-field placements. In Test cricket you need to buy the wickets, sometimes even gamble with your choices. Like in the case of Bavuma, had he placed three slips instead of keeping one at the cover and tempted him into playing the drive maybe there could have been an opportunity for caught behind. But he kept a deep point which was a defensive mindset and it is something that he should be told about. You need to be an aggressive captain, not by attitude, but with your field placements,” he explained.

Gambhir further stated that the Indian team missed Virat Kohli as a batsman and a captain in the second Test.

“We definitely missed Virat Kohli the batsman. Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, these are the type of batters you miss. And it is difficult to find their replacement, no matter what form they are in, because the expectation remains that they will score those big runs. But Kohli the captain, we missed him as well because he is so experienced and things turn simpler for experienced captains because they have been around for long,” he said.

