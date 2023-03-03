'You Need to Believe in Your Best Ball to Challenge the Best Batters', Says Australian Nathan Lyon After Indore Heroics

Australia cut India’s lead in the Border-Gavaskar Series to 2-1 as the visitors trounced the hosts by 9 wickets in the third Test of the campaign in Indore.

The third match was also wrapped up before the end of the third day of the Test as the Aussie spinners worked their magic before Travis Head and Marnus Labuschange dropped anchor to see through their target of 75.

ALSO READ| IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne Lead Australia to Memorable Win in Indore

One bowler that stood out in the fixture was Nathan Lyon, who picked up eight wickets in the second innings of the Indian innings.

The spinner also scalped three wickets in the first innings and his efforts earned him the man of the match award in Madhya Pradesh.

The spinner took stock of the game and reflected on their memorable win in India.

“It has been a pretty remarkable Test series. But to come out here and put on a really good team performance that is something I am really proud of," Lyon began.

“Today to see the boys get there one down is pretty special. I don’t have all the tricks or all the trades in the game but one thing I do have is belief in my stock ball and that is the biggest thing in world cricket," the spinner elaborated.

“If you believe in your best ball then you can challenge the best players in the world for longer periods of time."

Lyon claimed the prized wickets of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja in addition to Shubman Gill’s scalp, and the wickets of Srikar Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj on Day 2 of the Test.

“I don’t think I have mastered it (bowling to Indian batters), I have been lucky enough to get some of the best players like Virat and Pujara and the others", he continued.

“I just love challenging myself at this level and get a big thrill out of that," asserted the 35-year-old.

Australia have sealed their place in the Final of the ICC World Test Championships with their win in Indore.

The fourth and final match of the series is slated to being on the 9th of March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Get the latest Cricket News here