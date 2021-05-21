You Play Cricket For Bread & Butter, we Play it For Fun: Former India Cricketer Recalls On-Field Exchange With Geoffrey Boycott

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
You Play Cricket For Bread & Butter, we Play it For Fun: Former India Cricketer Recalls On-Field Exchange With Geoffrey Boycott
In a column, Yajurvindra Singh retraces how cricket in India has grown into a serious profession.
- IANS
- Updated: May 21, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
Former India Test cricketer, Yajurvindra Singh in an column for IANS retraces how the game in the country has grown from being a pass-time to a serious. profession.
Cricket in India was seen as a game played by amateurs since a person could not make a living by only playing the sport. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not have money in abundance, so players did not have the luxury of a contract in the past.
This changed when India modernised electronically and digitally. The BCCI, through some exceptionally brilliant administrators, monetised the sport in India and made it into a money-spinner by making itself the richest cricket establishment.
The poor Indian cricketer without a voice in earlier days became an iconic superstar, and this is precisely why Indian cricket is flourishing and the cricketers are confident in showcasing their ability.
I remember an incident during the fourth Test at the Oval in 1979. The astute and legendary cricketer, Geoffrey Boycott was at the crease accumulating runs slowly towards a century. Fielding at forward short leg and getting bored with the way the game was progressing, I decided to have some fun with the fielders close by. We joked and laughed between each delivery. Boycott was amused and said, “Boys, this is a professional game, so stop laughing as amateurs”.
My retort to him was, “Geoff, you play it for your bread and butter, we play it for fun and recreation”.
Although an Indian cricketer by then had started thinking as a professional, the attitude and approach needed to be a hardcore professional had still not been entirely understood by most of us.
One is, therefore, amused to read the remarks recently made by Tim Paine, the Australian captain of how the Indian cricketers niggled and did side-show to distract the Australians during the last series. If so, one is proud that Indian cricket has finally reached a height where it is taken seriously on and off the field.
Cricket is now a full-fledged profession in India and similar to a business and corporate venture. The bottom-line is to be successful. The days of taking an Indian cricketer as a mentally weak and gentle individual are far behind. In the competitive cricket environment in India at present, each cricketer is a hardcore professional with only one aim and that is to be a winner.
India till the early 1960s had professional cricketers playing for a state side in domestic tournaments. Most of India’s greats like Vijay Hazare, Vinoo Mankad, Chandu Borde, Salim Durani, Vijay Manjrekar and many more played for sides as pure professionals. The state associations then had some powerful patrons who, in their quest to win the Ranji Trophy, compiled a team of players similar to what we today term franchisees. The cricketer was well looked after and his needs taken care of.
Foreign cricketers were also invited as professionals to enhance Indian cricket. Charlie Stayers, the West Indian pacer was one of the four who came to India to get domestic cricketers accustomed to pace bowling. He played for Mumbai (Bombay then) in 1962-63 and took six wickets in the Ranji Trophy final to help them win.
During the Indian off-season, many of the Indian cricketers played professional cricket in England. However, the word “professional” was frowned upon by men who ran Indian cricket. A famous incident comes to light when Vinoo Mankad in 1952, because of his commitment to a club side in England, was not chosen to be part of the Indian touring squad. Similarly, Russi Surti and Farokh Engineer were not chosen for India’s tour of the West Indies in 1971 because they were playing professional cricket, the former in Australia and the latter in England.
Indian cricket administration, in trying to encourage local talent, set regulations to ensure that professional cricket was not encouraged in domestic cricket. The criteria to play for a state association in the 1960s stated that a cricketer could only play from a state in which he was either born or living. The major cities became the hotbed for an Indian cricketer, as apart from employment one got a good state team to play cricket for. This is precisely why Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad became popular cricket destinations and controlled Indian cricket.
Presently, cricket has taken a complete turn, with each association allowed to play 3 professionals. The IPL has furthered the very essence of cricket as a profession. The greatest benefit that has arisen is that Indian cricket has become purified of zonal, state and city biases. Indian cricket reeked of such petty rivalry and internal enmity earlier. At present, one is pleased to see that the side looks to be a well-integrated and a single fighting unit under the Indian banner.
In the world of free enterprise and futuristic thinking, the Indian cricketers not contracted by the BCCI should be allowed to play cricket wherever they want to. In today’s world, professionals in all fields are free to take up assignments anywhere. To restrict an Indian domestic cricketer from not playing in other cricket tournaments around the world is just not acceptable.
The old tales of Mankad, Surti, Engineer and many others who played cricket for a living comes to mind. The BCCI needs to think beyond it, after all an Indian cricketer is no more an amateur!
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking