'You Really Inspire us' - Virat Kohli And AB de Villiers' Message to Child Recovering From Serious Heart Condition Goes Viral | Watch Video

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and his teammate AB de Villiers have sent a heartwarming message to a child who underwent surgery for a serious heart condition recently and is now undergoing recovery in Boston. The duo, currently part of IPL 2021, has wished for a speedy recovery and hope the three-year-old will be back home soon.

The story was shared on Twitter by an account Blood Donors India. Priyanshu was suffering from a heart condition for which it took three years to manage funds from donors before he was operated by one Dr. Sitaram Emani.

“A child, Priyanshu, from Delhi, had a very serious heart disorder, and had to be operated by Dr. Sitaram Emani in Boston. @crowngaurav from @BloodDonorsIn worked for 3 yrs to collect the money from donors. The boy is now safe, after surgery,” said the post.

“Hi Priyanshu, Hope you are doing well now. I heard about your operation. I just want to say you’ve been strong through it and very brave. You’ve gotten over the first hurdle and you will recover soon and you will be back in India in no time,” Kohli said in the video.

De Villiers congratulated Priyanshu for being strong and brave while going through the entire process. “From my side, I just want to say you really inspire us. Everything you’ve been through has been a very big challenge for you. And I want to congratulate you for being so strong and for being so motivated through this whole process. I hope everything goes well and you be strong enough to make it to your homeland,” De Villiers said.

