‘You Reversing in Age’: Azhar Mahmood’s Wife Seeks Fitness Tips From Bobby Deol

Fitness is compulsory for actors to stay in the game. Bollywood stars often share their workout videos which are extremely rigorous and later flaunt a well-toned body and chiseled abs. Veteran actor Bobby Deol is also on the list, and his latest video vouches for the same. On June 15, Bobby shared a small clip of the time he was shooting for race 3 on Twitter. The 52-year-old was shirtless in the video and his physique left people awestruck.

This is where it all began again!The journey has been incredible, especially 2020!Cannot wait to show you all everything coming up next 🙏🏻#3YearsOfRace3 #Gratitude pic.twitter.com/EfzhXfooCy— Bobby Deol (@thedeol) June 15, 2021

Many lauded the actor for setting fitness goals and former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood’s wife Ebba Qureshi was also one of them. Hailing the Bollywood star for ageing like wine, Ebba asked tips for her husband in the comment section of the post. It was evident Ebba wanted the former fast bowler to have a physique like the Race 3 star. Replying to his wife, Azhar jokingly wrote, “Bobby yaar marwaditta na. (Bobby you got me killed.)”

Omg Bobby ! You reversing in age !!! Tips please for @AzharMahmood11 😂— Ebba Qureshi (@EbbaQ) June 15, 2021

On the work front, Bobby has appeared in several movies recently including, Race 3, Housefull 3, Housefull 4, and web series Aashram. Currently, the actor is involved in two projects - Penthouse and Love Hostel that are in the pipeline. In Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, the actor will co-star with Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra. Along with dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol, Bobby will also be working in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne.

Meanwhile, Azhar is one of the finest all-rounders that have represented Pakistan. The pacer was able to swing the ball both ways and that too with a brisk pace. Azhar emerged to be a headache for the opposition team’s batsmen as a variety of variations in his arsenal surprised them every time. The talismanic was a hard-hitter of the ball too. Coming out at lower down the order, Azhar rescued Pakistan on numerous occasions. In the 164 internationals he played for Pakistan, Azhar scored 2,421 runs and scalped 162 wickets.

Azhar had married Ebba Qureshi, a British citizen in 2003. Later, in 2011 he himself acquired British citizenship.

