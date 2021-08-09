‘You shouldn’t have said this’, Gautam Gambhir reacts to Harbhajan’s remarks on ‘Neeraj’s gold medal bigger than 2011 WC’

India is celebrating their highest ever medal haul in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the grandest achievement of them all, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s gold medal in Track and Field, becoming India’s first to win the prestigious gold in athletics. With a throw of 87.58 meters in the men’s javelin throw final, Chopra scripted history as he finished on top of the podium, ending the 100-year wait of winning a gold in track and field athletics at the Olympics. While the entire world celebrates Neeraj’s accomplishment, comparisons begin to be made.

India’s veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh recently compared Chopra’s gold victory to the 2011 World Cup, stating that achieving gold is ‘bigger’ than the World Cup, which India won after 28 years since 1983. The comparison did not go well with Indian fans who later on took to Twitter to troll the spinner.

Talking to AajTak when Chopra won gold, Harbhajan claimed that winning the gold medal is ‘bigger’ than the 2011 World Cup victory and the gold should be ‘celebrated 50 times more than the World Cup’.

Harbhajan, who was a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning side, received backlash for his statements.

Reacting to Harbhajan’s remarks, was Gautam Gambhir, who played an immense role in India lifting the 2011 World Cup in the finals against Sri Lanka. Gambhir, jokingly told Harbhajan that ‘you should not have said that’.

Gambhir was also earlier trolled for comparing the Indian men’s hockey bronze win in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics ‘bigger’ than the 2011 World Cup. The former Team India opener was mercilessly trolled for his remarks by the fans and was not spared.

The Indian men’s hockey team ended a 40-year long wait in winning an Olympic medal in the sport as India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze play-off.

