'You Spin the Ball Too Much': Axar's Hilarious Suggestion To Ashwin On How To Get Batters Caught Behind - WATCH

Axar Patel’s heroics against New Zealand on the third day of the Kanpur Test was a delight to watch for the fans. Running through the Kiwi batting line-up seemed an uphill task night before until Ashwin opened a pathway by taking down Will Young. That was just the beginning and in the next session, Axar took over the things and went on script history thereafter.

The left-arm spinner picked up the fifth five-wicket haul in just the fourth Test of his career, setting a benchmark for other bowlers out there. After the day’s play, Axar had a conversation with his senior teammate Ashwin and the latter asked about the technique with which the New Zealand batter was taken down.

Axar got the better of Taylor going wide of the crease with a slower delivery that turned a little bit before taking a fine edge and landing safely of KS Bharat’s gloves. Prior to the dismissal, the spinner set up the batter with deliveries targeting both the edges.

ALSO READ | IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Ashwin and Umpire Nitin Menon Get Involved in a Heated Exchange, Rahane Intervenes

Highlighting the entire method, Ashwin, on BCCI.tv, asked Axar how he manages to do that. In a hilarious reply, the left-armer advised his teammate to spin the ball less.

“One thing I really liked today and I want to ask that now. That set-up for Ross Taylor where that one ball turned only a bit. When I turn the ball, it goes past the bat, but in your case it takes the edge. That is what I want to learn from you. Want the ball to take the edge and land in his (KS Bharat) gloves,” said Ashwin.

Also Read | IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Ashwin Go Past Shahid Afridi, Wasim Akram to Set Massive Test Bowling Record

Axar replied saying, “You spin the ball too much and that’s why it goes past the bat (laughs). My ball doesn’t turn that much so it is enough to take the edge.”

The Gujarat spinner ended up with 5 for 62 while Ashwin registered the figures of 3 for 82 in 42.3 overs. India finished day 3 with a 63-run lead in the second innings. Opener Shubman Gill lost his wicket early, falling prey to Kyle Jamieson.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here