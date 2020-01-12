'You Start Trusting Your Game Even More' - Pujara After Scoring 50th First Class Ton
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored the 50th first class ton of his career on Day 1 of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on Saturday said that setting records and crossing milestones make a player trust their game even more and gives motivation to work harder.
'You Start Trusting Your Game Even More' - Pujara After Scoring 50th First Class Ton
Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored the 50th first class ton of his career on Day 1 of Saurashtra's Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on Saturday said that setting records and crossing milestones make a player trust their game even more and gives motivation to work harder.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | January 11, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Ranji Wrap | Pujara Torments Karnataka With Ton, Kerala Recover Against Punjab
Cricketnext Staff | January 8, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
Tamil Nadu Include R Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik in Ranji Trophy Squad for Next Two Games
Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 8:47 AM IST
Bedi Hits Out at Gill, Wants His Removal as India A Captain
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 ODI | Sun, 12 Jan, 2020
NAM v OMAGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 14 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings