You Were the Most Precious Thing in My Life: Pakistan Cricketer Shan Masood Pens Heartfelt Post for Late Sister

Pakistan batter Shan Masood has shared an emotional post on Twitter, mourning the demise of his sister Meeshu, who passed away on Sunday, October 3. Sharing a photograph of his sister on the microblogging site, Masood wrote, “Meeshu you were the most precious thing in my life.” The batter also expressed his regret for not being able to say “goodbye” to his sister. “I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place,” he added.

In his post, Masood also urged his fans and well-wishers to pray for his sister. “Please pray for my sister’s departed soul,” he wrote.

Meeshu you were the most precious thing in my life and I did not even get to say goodbye, I will miss you so much but I know God has taken you to a better place. Please pray for my sister’s departed soul pic.twitter.com/1AFHad7red— Shan Masood (@shani_official) October 3, 2021

Several cricketers, including former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Abid Ali, Anwar Ali among others sent condolence messages to the 31-year-old left-handed batter. The newly appointed chairperson of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja also expressed his condolences to Massod and his family.

“Allah tala magfirat farmaye aur jannat me Aala maqam ata farmaye in shaa alllah aameen,” Sarfaraz Ahmed commented on the post.

Allah tala magfirat farmaye aur jannat me Aala maqam ata farmaye in shaa alllah aameen— Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) October 3, 2021

“I’m so sorry to hear about Mishu buddy… Allah pak maghfirat fermaye… Aur tujhey aur puri family ko sabr dey Aameen,” tweeted Raja.

إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَI’m so sorry to hear about Mishu buddy.. .. Allah pak maghfirat fermaye .. Aur tujhey aur puri family ko sabr dey Aameen…— Rameez Raja (@rameezraja_jr) October 3, 2021

“Very sorry for your loss condolences to you and your family. May her soul Rest in peace,” Former Pakistan cricketer and Balochistan coach Faisal Iqbal wrote on the post.

إِنَّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَVery sorry for your loss condolences to you and family. May her soul Rest in peace.— Faisal Iqbalفیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) October 3, 2021

Former Pakistan women’s cricket team skipper Sana Mir also sent her wishes to Masood.

“Inna lilahe waina elehe rajeon. So sorry for your loss. May you and your family find peace. May your sister be received with love,” Mir wrote on Twitter.

Inna lilahe waina elehe rajeon. So sorry for your loss. May you and your family find peace. May your sister be recieved with love.— Sana Mir ثناء میر (@mir_sana05) October 3, 2021

Responding to the post, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas wrote, “Very sorry to hear that brother may ALLAH bless him jannah Ameen.”

Very sorry to hear that brother may ALLAH bless him jannah Ameen.— Muhammad Abbas (@RealMAbbas226) October 3, 2021

Previously in an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Masood had revealed that Meeshu suffered from a rare chromosome disorder.

