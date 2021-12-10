‘You’d Always Go With Captain Who Leads in T20’: Former Opener on India’s Split Captaincy Theory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday confirmed that Rohit Sharma will take over as the next ODI captain, making him the leader of the team in the limited-overs format. The decision led to the beginning of split captaincy theory in the setup as Virat Kohli continues to lead the Test team.

India’s upcoming tour of South Africa will witness these changes in leadership. While a section of cricket fans isn’t happy with the Indian cricket board over these surprising alterations, former cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that it was an expected decision.

In the latest video on his official YouTube channel, Chopra said Rohit getting the ODI captaincy suggests that the team has maintained a ‘distinction’ between red and white-ball formats.

“The day Virat Kohli left his T20 captaincy, it was a foregone conclusion that he will also lose his one-day captaincy. You would always want to go with the captain who leads the T20 team (for the ODI side),” Chopra said in the video.

“In world cricket, you don’t see a player leading the Test and ODI team not captaining the side in T20s. A distinction is always over white-ball cricket and red-ball cricket, and now we have that distinction.”

The former India opener further added that the team will reap positive results from Rohit’s ‘tactical acumen’.

“What he brings to the table is his tactical acumen. He is very good tactically. Rohit Sharma has always been a lucky captain, so that also helps!

“Rohit Sharma the batsman will have to help Rohit Sharma the captain. Indian cricket is a lot about 1-2-3 (top order), so when Rohit, Rahul and Virat Kohli score big, it’s always good for Indian cricket,” Chopra concluded.

Besides being named as the full-time captain in the limited-overs format, Rohit has also replaced Ajinkya Rahane as the vice-captain in the Test team. India will begin their South Africa tour with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

