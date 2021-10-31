‘You’d Definitely Want Somebody With Experience’: Former India Batting Coach Suggests Major Change For New Zealand Game

Ravichandran Ashwin’s selection in India’s 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup had taken everyone by surprise. But with Varun Chakravarthy also there, it looked like a fair selection when the mystery spinner featured in the line-up against Pakistan, along with Ravindra Jadeja.

Chakravarthy’s past performance in the UAE (during IPL) strengthened his case but the mystery seemed to be missing when India toiled hard to defend a 152-run target against arch-rivals in Dubai. A week later, the Men in Blue are up to play their next game at the same venue, where they will face New Zealand – a team that hasn’t lost to India in T20 World Cup.

Ahead of the all-important face-off, former India batter Sanjay Bangar has suggested a major change in playing XI. Speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, the former batting coach, India must replace Varun with Ashwin as the latter has more experience.

“Varun Chakravarthy’s recent performances in UAE. He was very effective at Sharjah, but not in Dubai - where this game will be played. Taking into account the importance of the game, the number of matches played by Varun Chakravarthy is a little less, and his international experience is a little less,” Bangar told Star Sports.

“For a game of this significance, you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy,” he added.

On the eve of the match against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli acknowledged the need for a sixth bowler and addressed the bowling fitness of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

“It’s very important to have a sixth bowling option – whether through me or Hardik (Pandya). He should have to be fit to be able to bowl one or two overs. A game situation dictates when to use your sixth bowling option. In our last match, if they (Pakistan) batted first, I could also have bowled one or two overs,” Kohli said on the eve of the New Zealand game.

“But in the second innings when we needed wickets, we just had to bowl our primary bowlers. It’s not that a team with six-seven bowling options doesn’t lose,” he added.

