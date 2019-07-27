Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, who signed off from ODI cricket with figures of 3-38 and a 91-run win over Bangladesh at Colombo on Saturday, believes the next generation of bowlers must look to be match winners in their own right.
"My captains expect me to take wickets," he said during the post-match presentation. "I tried my best all through my career. I hope all the young bowlers do this as well.
“Because just surviving in cricket, I don't think anyone can go far. You have to be a match-winner. That's what I'm looking forward to in the future.
“These young bowlers have to get match winning performances and people have to tell that's a match winning bowler. We have a couple of guys, they have the ability, we have to look after them."
He was happy to finish his career with a victory although he said that Sri Lanka should be looking to win more often regardless of whether or not he’s around.
"I think whether I'm retiring or not, winning is very important. We are a young team and we are looking forward to win. These days we haven't had the momentum to get wins."
With two ODIs still to go in the series, Malinga’s retirement timing came as a bit of a surprise but he said he’s stepping aside to let the team start building from now itself for the next ICC World Cup in 2023.
"I've played the last 15 years for Sri Lanka. Really an honour to play and really happy to play for these people and for all the crowd that's been behind me.
“I feel this is the time I have to move on because we have to build for the 2023 World Cup and that's why I realised, okay, my time is up, I have to go."
Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh in the second ODI at the same venue on Sunday.
Young Bowlers Must Look to be Match Winners: Malinga
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings