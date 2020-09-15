Young Boy's Superb Ball-striking Impresses Netizens; Gets Compared to Rishabh Pant

The short clip made with Instagram reels shows the boy execute perfect pull shots on the leg side. He also hits one ball towards the long off and another long on. Keep in mind, he is not actually playing in a cricket stadium, but on a staircase, wearing a banyan and shorts.

A new video has surfaced online in which a kid displays superb ball-striking skill that has left the netizens amazed. The young boy playing on a staircase faces four deliveries, each of which he smashes high and far. The clip was shared by cricket commentator and former cricketer Aakash Chopra, with the caption, “How good is this young kid!”

The short clip made with Instagram reels shows the boy execute perfect pull shots on the leg side. He also hits one ball towards the long off and another long on. Keep in mind, he is not actually playing in a cricket stadium, but on a staircase, wearing a banyan and shorts.

All through the video, the shots are accompanied by commentary by a person who can be heard saying, “seedhiyon me batting kar raha nanha kalakaar… darshakon me helmet bantwa dijiye”, meaning “ the little artist is batting on the stairs, kindly distribute helmets among the audience”.

The video has garnered over three million views and is being widely shared. Soon, people started comparing him to the left-handed wicket-keeper batsman, Rishabh Pant. The playing style of the kid does bear striking resemblance to that of Pant. One user commented, “Boss Rishabh Pant hai dusra,” while another said, “He is batting just like Rishabh Pant.” Some users called him “new Rishabh Pant”, while others called him “Junior Rishabh Pant”.

Former cricketer Deep Das Gupta was also impressed by the boy. He commented on the post, “Wow, that’s proper power hitting.” We would definitely like to hear what Pant has to say about the little hitter. But we might have to wait for that as Pant has a busy schedule due to the upcoming Indian Premier League being played in the UAE. We do hope that the young boy fulfils his potential and we get to see more of the kid.