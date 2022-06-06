Young South Africa Stars Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs Register for Wildcard Draft for The Hundred 2022

Having made a big impression during IPL 2022 for their respective teams, upcoming star Dewald Brevis and his South African compatriot Tristan Stubbs will likely to be among the top picks in the ‘wildcard’ draft for the Hundred 2022 edition to be played later this year.

The two young stars from South Africa will be the top choices among the 257 male players that have registered for the ‘wildcard’ draft for overseas players for Hundred 2022 to be held on Thursday (June 9). The wildcard draft allows the eight participating teams to add a fourth foreign player to the squad they had picked in April this year.

The ‘wildcard’ overseas players will be paid 50,000 Pound Sterling each. Among other foreign players that have registered for the ‘wildcard’ draft include Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Australia’s opener David Warner, and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Brevis, who came into the limelite after becoming the top scorer for South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup with 500 runs, was picked by five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Though Mumbai had a poor season, Brevis was one of the youngsters that impressed everyone. Brevis scored 161 runs in seven matches with a strike rate of 142.47.

Stubbs came in as a replacement player after England pacer Tymal Mills pulled out towards the end of the Mumbai Indians’ campaign and could play only two matches. But he had done well in the domestic T20 league and will therefore be in demand here.

