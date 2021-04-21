Young Virat Kohli's School Photo Goes Viral, Was a Captain Back Then Too | Checkout The Picture Here

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain is now the leading cricketer in the world who continues to make India proud. Time and time again Kohli’s old school photos go viral on the internet which is always intriguing.

Today, an 18-year-old school photo of Kohli surfaced on social media platforms and captain beside his name fascinated everyone. Even when Kohli was a class X school boy, he was the leader of the U-15 cricket team of his school.

This proves leadership has always come naturally to him and he excels when he is the Captain.

It is believed that Kohli shifted to Saviour Convent School in Paschim Vihar to emphasize more on cricket. For Kohli cricket was always his first love and he had dreamt of representing India from a young age.

ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Maintaining Slow Over-rate Against Delhi Capitals

In 2002-03 he was selected in Delhi’s team for Polly Umrigar Trophy. Kohli charmed everyone with his batting as he smashed 172 runs in the tournament. On 27 September 2003, Kohli was named as the captain of the side of Saviour Convent School Delhi’s U-15 team. The leadership even then brought the best out of young Kohli. He smashed 390 runs in 5 innings at an average of 78 in the tournament.

Meanwhile, now it seems Kohli was destined for greatness from a very young age. Under his captaincy, India won the 2008 U-19 world cup and he has fast-tracked in the national side. Now Virat Kohli is the captain of team India as well as for his IPL side the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 32-year-old is considered to be the greatest all-format batsman of all time as he continues to shatter records with each match.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here