Stand-in skipper Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal said on Saturday that he believes Sri Lanka will present a tough challenge in home conditions and said his side will have a lot to prove in the series.
After a decent show in the ICC World Cup 2019, Bangladesh will be reasonably confident of their chances in the upcoming ODI series in Sri Lanka.
But with the likes of Mashrafe Mortaza, Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin and Liton Das missing out, either through injury or personal reasons, the team appears short on experience.
"I think the series is very important and who are travelling with the team have a lot to prove because a lot of experienced cricketers are not going due to injury and other personal reasons," Tamim said
"This series will be challenging. Sri Lanka is a very strong team at home but we have done well in the past so there is no reason why we can't do it this time.”
Tamim’s form during the World Cup was underwhelming but the opening batsman is not worried about the added pressures of leading the side.
"I did not think [that leading the side will be an added pressure]. I could not play to my expectation [in the World Cup], but there is a new challenge ahead and I am hoping something good will happen, let's see.
"If you think about your failure all the time then you are likely to fail again, so I am thinking what is ahead instead of what had passed by.
“I am trying to figure out the positives now and what I am saying is that this series is very important and we are hoping to do well as a team," he concluded.
Youngsters Have Plenty to Prove on ‘Challenging’ Sri Lanka Tour: Tamim
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
Tamim Iqbal to Lead Bangladesh in Sri Lanka as Mortaza Ruled Out
Cricketnext Staff | July 20, 2019, 7:52 PM IST
Bangladesh Team Arrive in Sri Lanka Amid Tight Security
Cricketnext Staff | July 19, 2019, 9:58 PM IST
Sri Lanka Name 22-Man Squad For Bangladesh ODIs
Also Watch
-
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Team Rankings