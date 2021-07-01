Younis Khan Accuses Shahid Afridi Of Plotting Revolt Against Him In 2009

Days after stepping aside as the batting coach of Pakistan, former captain Younis Khan has spilt the beans on his tumultuous reign as the captain of the cricket team. He has claimed that the 2009 players revolt against him was primarily due to the captaincy ambitions of senior players in the side that included Shahid Afridi. He went on to say that contrary to media reports, the revolt was not due to his captaincy style or attitude issues, but because of the ambitions of other senior players.

“If the players had problems with me they could have spoken to me. They claimed that they didn’t want me removed as captain but just wanted the cricket board to speak to me to change my attitude,” Younis was as quoted by a TV channel.

Younis further revealed that a player (Umar Akmal) had walked into his room in order to ask for the Holy Quran so that the players could recite some surahs (relegious verses) before an important match.

However, this Holy Quran was used to ask the players to take an oath on it that they would not reveal anything that was being discussed at the revolting players meeting during the Champions Trophy in South Africa. Once Younis resigned as the captain in 2009, it was Misbah-ul-haq and Shahid Afridi who captained Pakistan in red and white ball cricket. He goes on to say that he spent the last tour of his career locked in a room focusing on cricket and did not mingle a lot with the players. When asked about the infamous incident when in 2016 he abruptly announced his retirement from ODIs before the match against England, he said that he was mulling it over for a while as he was not part of the ODI squad for two years. “On the night before the match chief selector, Haroon Rasheed called me and I told him I was thinking about retirement from ODIs. He turned around and told me rudely that it was up to me but he had got me selected for the series against England and I should just listen to the team management and play,” Younis said. The former captain said that this tone upset him and he announced his retirement almost immediately.

